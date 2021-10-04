The Dunkable, Twistable Cookie That Is a Perfect Puzzle Clue

Today we have very common crossword entry OREOS at 31-Across, and instead of saying "Oh great, now I have to think up yet another clue for OREOS" when I wrote the puzzle, I thought instead: "This is exciting -- I get to catch up on the @Oreo Twitter feed!"

It did not disappoint, since the Oreo Twitter feed is hilarious. There's a new variety called BOO! that's out for Halloween, which is funny since it could also be read as someone booing this new variety since they don't like it. I bet the Oreo Twitter writer noticed that. They're that good. I admit that I want to party with the Oreo Twitter writer.

Here's a greatest-hits of recent Tweets:

Do you know of any snack foods with a better Twitter feed than Oreo's? No you don't, but if you in fact do then tweet it to #beastxword and I will see what's what.

