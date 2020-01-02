Grab $200 Off a Dyson Animal Cordless Vacuum and You May Actually Start to Enjoy Vacuuming
Heading into the new year with a clean home is a great way to start a new decade. This deal on the Dyson Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum can help you stick to that resolution. Right now, you can pick one up for yourself for $350, which is more than$200 off its normal price.
The sleek body of the Dyson Animal means it’ll fit into corners and under sofas with ease. And for the even harder to reach areas, switch to handheld mode for easy spot cleaning. You can get up to 60 minutes of run time or up to 20 minutes of power with the torque-drive cleaner head. The V10 motor that powers this lightweight vacuum will pick up dirt and dust you didn’t even know was there.
