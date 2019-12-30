This Super Powerful Dyson Lightcycle Task Light Made Me Want to Read Books and Magazines Even More Than Usual

There’s a giraffe in my living room. It’s made of metal and it’s black and thin, but the neck stretches out and adjusts as though it can nibble on tree leaves.

That’s right, I’m testing the new Dyson Lightcycle task light. There are two versions, one that sits on a table and the floor-standing model I’m using, which is 55.4-inches tall. The arm I mentioned that made me think of a giraffe is 27.6-inches in length, or long enough for me to read books on a sofa in my living room with the light directly over my head.

All I have to say at this point is: It’s awesome. This is one of my favorite products of the year and a real-gamechanger when it comes to task lighting at home or in an office. The LED light is incredibly bright. Using a setting on the lamp or in the Dyson Link app, the Lightcycle will adjust its brightness and color temperature to match the daylight in your specific area. That means, as the sun arcs up outside, the light will shine brighter. In the evening, the Lightcycle will go dim. You can cast the beam at full brightness to help you read a book or study with a tap.

Of course, you can also adjust the brightness and color temp manually, using the lamp controls or the app. Touch-sensitive sliders on the top are easy to use. I was able to grab the lamp and move it around, raise and lower the arm, or push it out of the way.

Even with the cool daylight cycles, easy adjustability, and shocking brightness, my favorite feature is the motion sensor. Now, many products -- from cars to security cams -- have motion sensors, so it’s not exactly a brand new technology. But there’s something about having a high-tech task lamp that senses my presence like I’m Kylo Ren and emanates a bright light. The motion sensor works from several feet away, so by the time I’m ready to sit down and read, it’s already fully operational and bright like the suns of Tatooine.

The lamp also has a USB-C charge port for your phone or tablet. Dyson says the LED lights will last for 60 years! It’s super easy to adjust, looks cool, and made me want to read books on my sofa even more than usual. That’s quite an accomplishment.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.