The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Really Is As Impressive As It Claims

Thanks to years of bleach and hair dye, I have frizzy hair that is difficult to tame without professional help. An unfortunate amount of time in my life has been consumed by trying to find hair products and devices that will cut down on the frizz and make an actually decent at-home blowout a possibility. So when I first heard the rave reviews about the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, I thought, I need that. Then I saw the price ($399) and thought, Okay, maybe not.

But after a while, my curiosity got the best of me. Was this really the best hair dryer ever, as many have claimed? Was it actually worth the money? I eventually got my hands on one, and let me tell you: the answer to both questions is a very enthusiastic yes .

What makes the Supersonic hair dryer stand out is the technology behind it. It runs on Dyson’s impressive digital motor V9 combined with the brand’s Air Multiplier technology to produce a stream of highly-pressurized air that promises to dry hair faster and smoother than any other hair dryer on the market. It also uses “intelligent heat control,” which basically means that it runs on controlled heat to prevent it from getting so burning hot that it damages your strands.

The Supersonic comes with three attachments (a smoothing nozzle, a styling concentrator, and a diffuser), which are all magnetic. It’s a small feature that is also a pretty great one: they snap into place easily and never fall off, no matter how enthusiastically I’m blowdrying my hair. The Supersonic is also lighter than other dryers I’ve used, which is nice because it doesn’t leave me with a dead arm. The design is simple and easy to use, and you can adjust both the strength of the air and the temperature to your liking.

Most importantly, though, the Supersonic actually is faster and better than any other hair dryer I’ve ever used (and I’ve tried a lot). It easily cut my hair drying time in half and noticeably helps calm frizz. Usually, when I dry my own hair, no matter how careful I am, I am left with a lion’s mane of frizz that has to be tamed with yet another heat styling tool. With the Supersonic, my hair almost resembles a blow-out done by a professional, which has been one of my lifelong goals and is very satisfying.

You would think that the sheer power in the Dyson motor would mean it produces an uncomfortable amount of pressure, but it doesn’t: although my hair dries faster than it ever has before, it never feels like I’m blasting my scalp with air. It is also the only hair dryer I’ve ever used where I haven’t had to turn it up to full heat in order to get it to work efficiently.If you’re desperately searching for an easy way to have a good hair day, this is the answer to your problems. In short, it truly is the best hair dryer in the world. | Get it on Amazon >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.