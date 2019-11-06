HOLIDAY CLEANING
The Dyson V10 Motorhead Is 30% Off During Amazon’s HoliDeals Event
The timing couldn’t be better for a deal on one of the best vacuums on the planet. The Dyson V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Vacuum can suck up every last bit of dust and debris around your house to make sure it’s spotless when family comes over for the holidays. It’s on sale during Amazon’s HoliDeals event for $349, or 30% off normal pricing. Powered by Dyson’s V10 digital motor, it can run for up to 60 minutes on normal speed, but crank it up to the direct drive cleaner and you’ve got 20 minutes of powerful suction to get even the deepest of dirt. It quickly changes from stick vacuum to handheld to clean small spaces or even get into the nooks and crannies of cars (you don’t even want to know what’s under the passenger seat). The filtration system traps 99.97% of particles to give you a cleaner home in more ways than one. If your home needs a good deep clean before the holidays, this is the vacuum for you.
