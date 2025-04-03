The Economist Slams ‘The Madness of King Donald’ With Scathing Takedown of Tariffs
The Economist has posted a scathing takedown of “The Madness of King Donald” in its latest cover feature, lambasting the president’s “Liberation Day” tariffs as “flat-out nonsense” and “utterly deluded.” On the same day that Trump flew to Florida for some R&R after his tariff policy caused the U.S. economy to tank, the publication heralded the moment as “America’s total abandonment of the world trading order and embrace of protectionism.” The administration’s “catalogue of foolishness” will hurt American consumers, reduce competition, and damage global trade, they argued, while taking swipes at Trump’s “pathetic” grasp of technicalities and lack of knowledge on the history of tariffs and their applications. The piece concludes that while Trump’s policies are reckless and based on “deluded” economic theories, the world can limit the fallout by pursuing deeper integration amongst themselves and cutting the U.S out of the picture—although they admit this will take time.“There is no avoiding the havoc Mr Trump has wrought, but that does not mean his foolishness is destined to triumph,” the magazine concluded.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT