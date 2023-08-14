The Email Rocking D.C. Media

This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

It’s the email that has one of D.C’s biggest newsrooms buzzing—and now police are apparently involved.

Just over a week ago, several key figures at Axios received a bombshell email from a non-staffer making bold accusations about one of their star reporters’ private life, Confider has learned.

The reporter, who Confider has decided not to name owing to the personal nature of the situation, went on a pre-planned vacation after the email blast was received, returning today. And the Axios newsroom has been rallying around their popular colleague, we’ve been told, as word of the email spreads around the chattering masses in D.C. media.

Axios journalists who spoke with Confider said they were left shocked by the extraordinarily fiery missive, which was seemingly sent in the hopes of destroying the reporter’s reputation among his colleagues.

Furthermore, people familiar with the matter revealed, the sender, who is believed to have a direct personal connection to the reporter, has since been contacted by the San Francisco Police Department after the incident was reported to officials.

SFPD, Axios, and the reporter all declined to comment.

Subscribe to the Confider newsletter here and have The Daily Beast media team’s stellar reporting sent straight to your inbox every Monday night.