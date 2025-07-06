One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest is getting a TV spinoff series, 50 years after the film was released and more than 60 years after the novel it was based on was published. Producer Paul Zaentz, nephew of the original film’s producer Saul Zaentz, revealed on a podcast that he has signed an agreement with the widow of the novel’s author, Ken Kesey, to develop a TV series told from the perspective of Chief Bromden, who was played by Will Sampson in the film. After the first season, the show will follow Chief after he escapes from the hospital. Kesey disavowed the Miloš Forman-directed film at the time of its release because it diverged from his novel; the novel is told from Chief’s point of view, whereas the film centers on Jack Nicholson’s Randle “R.P.” McMurphy. The spinoff will be the second TV series based on the novel; the first being the prequel series Ratched that premiered on Netflix in 2020. Ratched was developed by Ryan Murphy and starred Sarah Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched, the role that won Louise Fletcher a Best Actress Oscar in 1976.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 150-Year-Old Best Picture Winner Gets New TV SpinoffCUCKOO‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’ is getting the TV treatment once more.
- 2TSA Alarms Keep Being Set Off By a Normal Bodily FunctionSTICKY SITUATIONApparently those airport scanners are not built to handle normal bodily functions.
Shop with ScoutedReebok's Newest Collaborations Are a Celebration of CultureKICK STARTERSThe brand’s recent partners include Angel Reese, Bryson DeChambeau, and more.
- 3World Series Champion Dies at 44‘ONE HELL OF A CLOSER’Bobby Jenks was being treated for stomach cancer.
- 4Boy, 8, Raised by Dogs in ‘Drug-Infested’ Home Can Only BarkRUFF UPBRINGINGThe child was discovered after a welfare check exposed his mother, who was abusing drugs.
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog’s THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
- 5Billionaire Weight Loss Tycoon Dies at 100CAPTAIN OF INDUSTRYS. Daniel Abraham turned a small family company into the billion-dollar SlimFast empire.
- 6CIA Admits Covering Up Oswald Links Before JFK AssassinationCOVER-UPNew documents released Thursday prove that the CIA covered up an officer’s role in the Kennedy case for decades.
- 7Drake Calls Out Friends Who Betrayed Him Amid Kendrick BeefTRY METhe singer has released a new song bashing the “traitors” who didn’t stand by his side.
- 8Pope Leo Makes New Moves to Tackle Church Sexual AbusePAPAL RECKONINGFrench Archbishop Thibault Verny will serve as the new president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.
Shop with ScoutedScore $100 Off e-Bikes During Upway’s Summer SaleWATT’S STOPPING YOUWith the largest e-Bike selection online, you’re in for a good ride *and* a long ride.
- 9WATCH: Melania Busts a Move With Dancing Machine HusbandSICK MOVESNot an ounce of rhythm could be seen.
- 10Texas Flood Deaths Rise to 27 in Grim UpdateRESCUE MISSIONKerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha cautioned that the number of fatalities “are changing rapidly.”
The ‘Embarrassing’ Reason Travelers Keep Setting Off TSA Alarms
If you’ve ever been pinged by a TSA scanner for no good reason, it’s probably because you weren’t feeling your freshest when going through security. A woman has revealed that her first flight in 15 years saw her crotch area set off two different alarms. “I’m a midsized adult woman (169 lbs, 5′8″) and was wearing bike shorts and normal underwear," she posted to Reddit. “I don’t have any medical devices or piercings... It was the exact same spot on my groin both times.” Similarly delayed travelers shared their own experiences on the thread, with one claiming a TSA agent had referred to them as having “swamp crotch.” Airline security uses what are known as millimeter wave scanners, which bounce off of human skin, revealing an image of the person’s body. However, the waves can be blocked by water, and sweat, creating a false alarm. “Perspiration is probably the weirdest thing that can set off the scanners,” security researcher Shawna Malvini Redden told Reader’s Digest. She added that the machines used by the TSA are so bad at ignoring human sweat that they have been abandoned by countries like France and Germany. America, however, still hangs onto them, meaning the next time you head to the airport, make sure you’ve hit the deodorant.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sportswear and culture have always been intertwined, and as any sneakerhead or fashionista can attest, Reebok has a long legacy of celebrating that connection. From superstar athletes to musical heavyweights, the brand has consistently aligned with figures who move the needle—and keep people talking. Now, Reebok is building buzz again with its newest slate of collaborations, designed to turn heads, start conversations, and keep you looking fresh all summer long. Check out our three favorites below.
Angel Reese
From Shaquille O’Neal to Allen Iverson, Reebok has always had a basketball-shaped imprint on its DNA—and there’s no one better than Angel Reese to continue the legacy and lead the brand into the future of hoops. The college-champ-turned-WNBA-star’s collection perfectly embodies her unapologetic blend of grit and glam. Whether you’re looking for court-ready kicks to up your game, casual sneakers to complement any fit, or a complete off-the-court fashion upgrade, this collaboration brings the style, edge, and attitude that you need.
Bryson DeChambeau
Basketball isn’t the only sport that Reebok is bringing back into focus. The brand has also turned its attention to golf, teaming up with U.S. Open champion and global golf star Bryson DeChambeau to relaunch its Reebok Golf category. The new collection blends athletic performance with laid-back summer style, featuring golf shoes, polos, and other gear crafted to optimize your game without sacrificing your look. With Reebok serving as the official sponsor for DeChambeau and his LIV Golf team, Crushers GC, these essentials will have you looking and feeling like a pro—even if your swing still needs work!
Anuel AA
Reebok’s culture-spanning collaborations also include partnerships with musical artists like Anuel AA for bold collections that exude personality. This motocross-inspired collection fuses streetwear style with a bit of music flair.
Former Chicago White Sox All-Star and World Series champion Bobby Jenks has died at the age of 44. Jenks died on Friday while undergoing treatment for adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer, in Sintra, Portugal, the White Sox announced on Saturday. Jenks helped the White Sox win the 2005 World Series, and was an All-Star in the 2006 and 2007 seasons. Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén said in an Instagram tribute, “I’m sad to hear about Bobby. Out of words to describe how I feel. Losing a player and more importantly, a friend is never easy. A fierce competitor with no fear, just power, and a big heart. Heaven got one hell of a closer… and an even better man. Rest easy, Big Bobby.” In a statement to the press, Guillén said, “Everyone has a favorite story about Bobby, so the 2005 reunion will be a great opportunity to get together with all his teammates and coaches and relive some of our greatest memories of him.”
Authorities in Thailand were shocked to discover an 8-year-old boy who could only bark after he was neglected by his mother and left to interact primarily with the family’s six dogs. Local police were conducting a welfare check when they came across the boy living with his brother, 23, and mother, 46, in a “drug-infested” home in the rural Lap Lae District in the province of Uttaradit. “He didn’t speak; he just barked. It was pitiful to see,“ said Paveena Hongsakul, president of the Foundation for Children and Women, which helped with the rescue effort. Although his mother had received a stipend to send him to school, she kept him at home. The mother, who tested positive for drug use, was only busted after neighborhood teacher Sophon Siha-ampai sounded the alarm. Social workers have placed the boy in a children’s home, where he ”will be given a chance at a good life." “We’ll follow up with him to make sure he gets everything he needs,” said a representative from the local Foundation for Children and Women.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.
Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.
SlimFast tycoon S. Daniel Abraham died at a Manhattan hospital Sunday. He built his empire on the back of a tiny pharmaceutical company his father, a dentist, had purchased for $5,000 in 1947. He went on to introduce the popular SlimFast powder formula to the market in 1977, featuring the tagline: “Just Add Milk.” He eventually sold his company in 2000 to Unilever for a reported profit of close to $2.3 billion. In his later years, Abraham delved into politics, developing a friendship with former President Bill Clinton and becoming one of the biggest bankrollers of former Sen. Hilary Clinton’s 2016 White House campaign. A veteran of the Second World War, he worked extensively to lobby for peace in the Middle East, cultivating relationships with regional leaders, including former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. At the time of his death, he was also awaiting a ruling on his motion to dismiss claims of sexual abuse from a former assistant, who claimed he assaulted her multiple times over a three-year period in the 1980s.
The CIA has dropped a bombshell report admitting the agency had monitored former President John F. Kennedy’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, before he gunned Kennedy down. CIA agent George Joannides—who specialized in psychological warfare and directed a group called the Cuban Student Directorate—had contact with Oswald in the months before the Dallas tragedy, according to never-before-seen documents released Thursday. The CIA lied for decades about Joannides’ role in the Kennedy case, claiming that it had nothing to do with the Cuban Student Directorate. It also denied that Joannides went under the alias “Howard,” but a CIA memo from January 17, 1963, shows that Joannides was indeed instructed to adopt the alias “Howard Gebler” and obtain a fake driver’s license. “The cover story for Joannides is officially dead,” assassination expert Jefferson Morley told Axios. “This is a big deal. The CIA is changing its tune on Lee Harvey Oswald.” The files were released to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order to disclose all documents about the former president’s death.
Singer Drake dropped a new single on the Fourth of July calling out those who have been disloyal to him. The musician, 38, seemed to slam traitors in “What Did I Miss?” and send a message to anyone who didn’t take his side in his rivalry with rapper Kendrick Lamar. In the song, Drake appears to name-drop Lamar’s June 2024 The Pop Out Concert, where Lamar performed his diss track “Not Like Us” five times back-to-back. In the new song, Drake sings: “I don’t give a f--- if you love me, I don’t give a f--- if you like me.“ He references the concert in the line: “I’m back in your city tonight, walkin’ around with my head high / I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d--- riding gang since ‘Headlines.’” He also slams those who were once “standing beside me,” and questions “How can some people I love hang around p------ who try me?” He then adds: ”Love for my brothers and death to a traitor.” Drake’s slam track comes more than a year after his public feud with Lamar. He has taken legal action against Universal Music Group following the release and promotion of “Not Like Us,” alleging the song defamed him. UMG has denied the accusations.
Pope Leo XIV has appointed a new chief to spearhead the routing of sexual abuse among members of the Catholic clergy. French Archbishop Thibault Verny will serve as president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, an advisory body at the Vatican founded by Pope Leo’s predecessor, the late Pope Francis, in 2014. Verny has served on the commission since 2022 and previously led audits of victim support centers following a 2021 report on decades of abuse at churches in his native France. “We will promote the equitable sharing of resources so that all parts of the Church, regardless of geography or circumstance, can uphold the highest standards of protection,” he said in a statement. As the new head of the commission, he replaces former Archbishop of Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who’d served as president since its founding. O’Malley praised Verny as “a collaborative leader committed to advancing the global adoption of protection and safeguarding, to as best possible assure the safety of those in the care of the Church throughout the world.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
They are everywhere now—heading to the grocery store, to school drop-off, and even to that park that doesn’t allow motorized vehicles. The e-Bike has become endemic when you’re traveling around town. But, trying to buy one isn’t always easy... or affordable. There are many options with tons of things to consider spread out across a wide digital landscape.
Comparing and contrasting those specs on individual websites is as exhausting as pedaling uphill. That’s what sets Upway’s e-Bike shop apart. Its mission is to make shopping for your bike as easy as riding it, with new and used models from every major brand. And right now, you can score $100 off your first purchase and a one-year warranty with the code UPWAYFAN at checkout.
Upway doesn’t just let you compare bikes in one place; it provides a short quiz that guides you toward models that fit your needs. It asks for your height, intended use, expected range, and cargo needs. Our favorite aspect is the “help me decide” option that broadens the search. It’s a fast way to narrow down options and is conveniently placed at the top of the homepage.
Upway also has showrooms where you can see the products in person, offers services to get your e-bike certified as new or “like-new,” and has offers to buy back e-bikes for cash. So if you’re in the market to pedal less but travel more, don’t miss out on this current promotion.
First Lady Melania Trump was spotted dancing alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, as the pair watched the Fourth of July fireworks display in Washington, D.C. on Friday night. As he is wont to do, Trump began dancing his signature Trump dance as the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” could be heard playing in the background, prompting Melania to join in, putting her own spin on the dance with her palms open and arms stiff. Fox News commentators noted that it has taken Melania several years to join her husband when he starts dancing, with one commenting that one of her favorite things about the Fourth of July fireworks display over the National Mall is watching the couple watch the fireworks and “seeing the warmness of their marriage,” as demonstrated through the power of dance in this instance, apparently.
Texas officials say the number of reported fatalities from devastating flash floods across the state is “changing rapidly.” Kerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha noted that rescuers have recovered 850 people, and 27 people have died thus far. “Of these 27, 18 are adults, 9 are children,” he said at a press conference Saturday. Six adults and one child remain unidentified. With more than a thousand police and fire rescue crews working to recover those still trapped by the floods, Leitha urged people to call or email their emergency flood tip line to report people missing. He vowed that they would not stop until everyone had been recovered. “I can’t tell you how long this will take,” Leitha said. “It’s going to take a while.” Torrential rains in the area on July 4 caused the Guadalupe River to rise about 26 feet in 45 minutes, CBS News reported, resulting in what officials have called a “mass casualty event.” The floods continued into early Saturday morning. In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump said his administration is working with state and local officials to respond to the “tragic flooding.” He added, “Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy.”