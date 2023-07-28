The Emmy Awards Have Been Postponed Due to Strikes: Report
DOMINO EFFECT
The countdown to the Emmy awards has been extended, with Variety reporting the 75th Primetime Emmys will no longer air on its scheduled date of Sept. 18. The decision was made in response to an ongoing Hollywood shutdown, caused by dueling strikes currently underway by screenwriters and actors. The Creative Arts Emmys, which were scheduled to take place Sept. 9 and 10, will also be delayed. According to Variety, it is the first time the show has been delayed since 2001, when rolling coverage of the 9/11 attacks pushed the show to a pared-back version in November. A new date is yet to be officially announced, however the outlet reports that Fox is looking at a date in January of 2024. There has been no official word yet from the Television Academy—and while posts on social media and on its website still indicate a Sept. 18 date, there is little hope the strike will be resolved in time.