The Estate Where Gene Hackman and His Wife Died Is Hitting the Market
Hollywood legend Gene Hackman’s lavish New Mexico compound is about to hit the market for the first time in three decades, almost a year after the bodies of the two-time Oscar winner, 95, and his pianist wife, 65, were discovered inside. The 13,000-square-foot Santa Fe estate, which is situated on 53 acres, features an artist’s studio, a putting green, and panoramic views of the surrounding hills. It is listed for $6.25 million. The French Connection actor and Betsy Arakawa, his wife of nearly 35 years, were found dead in their estate on Feb. 26, 2025. Authorities determined that they died roughly a week apart, with Arakawa dying from a rare disease known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is spread by rats, and Hackman succumbing to heart disease with Alzheimer’s complications. The couple bought the home in the 1990s and made extensive renovations over the years. Sotheby’s International Realty listing agents said all of their belongings have since been removed from the property in preparation for viewings. “There will be some buyers that are just averse to purchasing a property where a death has occurred,” Tara S. Earley of Sotheby’s told The Wall Street Journal. “There are other buyers for whom that doesn’t matter. We are selling the property on its virtues and all of the positives.”