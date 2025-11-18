Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

A fresh gel mani can instantly make my day—especially since they last so much longer than traditional polish and are largely chip-proof. When my nails are shiny, polished, and primed, I just feel more put-together. Sadly, the state of gel manis is murky.

As of Sept. 1, the EU banned the ingredient TPO in gel nail polish. What is TPO, you may be wondering? “TPO (trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide) acts as a ‘photoinitiator’ that is part of the process of solidifying liquid gel into a solid film,” says Chloe Joung, Korean Beauty expert and founder of nail brand Kijibae.

Over the past few years, it has been flagged as a potential carcinogen with reproductive safety risks. Joung notes that while “most TPO is ‘used up’ and completely broken apart, a newer understanding shows that around one percent might remain.” With this concern, the EU decided to ban gel nail polishes that contain the potentially harmful ingredient.

The good news is that TPO is used in small amounts in gel formulations—it’s the ingredient that makes gel manis chip and smudge-resistant. However, your go-to gel manicure may very well need an upgrade. “For the U.S., even though there is no ban in place, brands that still were using TPO are likely to reformulate existing gel polish to keep the formula consistent globally.”

If you’re a loyal gel manicure enthusiast, don’t panic just yet. “Gel manis are definitely not gone for good! There are already TPO-free gel polishes in the market even before the ban took effect. Traditional gel brands will likely reformulate using another photoiniator,” says Joung. This means you can still get a gel mani without fear of facing any risks of TPO.

In fact, Joung notes that her brand’s signature Gel Nail Strips have always been TPO-free. “I created them after moving to the U.S. because I could not find DIY nail options that were high-quality, easy to apply, and featured fashion-forward nail art,” she says. “I set out to create designs that looked like nail art coming out of the trendiest nail salons in Seoul. The best part? You don’t have to be a nail artist to apply these.”

Kijibae isn’t the only brand that offers TPO-free gel products. OPI offers at-home gel nail polish that does not contain TPO. Their range of 30 shades allows you to achieve a salon-quality mani at home, so you can save yourself some money. Aprés Nail, a brand known for creating the original Gel-X system, offers a collection of HEMA-free and TPO-free gel polishes in a variety of colors. If your salon houses this brand, there’s a good chance it’s free of TPO.

While this ban may feel worrisome, you don’t need to go full panic mode. Your gel mani is not gone for good; it’s just getting a health upgrade. With so many TPO-free polishes and products already on the market, you’re sure to find a brand that fits your nail needs. Scroll through below to check out some of our other TPO-free gel brands.

