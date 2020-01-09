The eufy RoboVac is the My Favorite Affordable Robot Vacuum and It’s on Sale on Amazon Today Only
When I first got a eufy RoboVac, I named him Fred and he served me well. I upgraded to a new model and still call him Fred and have deigned to never vacuum ever again — unless I’m deep cleaning. Outsource the worst chore (yes, vacuuming is The Worst) to a non-sentient robot vacuum for under $200 thanks to Amazon’s one-day deal on eufy Robovacs.
Eufy is Anker’s home brand that has everything from oil diffusers to hand vacs. These BoostIQ RoboVacs are the perfect solution to keeping your home clean without having to spend hours on precious weekends doing so. The BoostIQ RoboVac 30C has up to 100 minutes of constant cleaning, BoostIQ technology to increase suction when needed, and the ability to set boundary strips to keep it out of things like kids’ rooms or near stairs. It’s on sale for $179. Or, go for the Slim version for $149, which has a little less suction power and no boundary strips, but with the added feature of being slim enough to fit under low furniture. It also has a sensor to evade objects and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. The choice is yours.
eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C
Free Shipping
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)
Free Shipping
