The Eye-Watering Multibillion-Dollar Cost of Trump’s War Revealed

The Trump administration’s war in Iran is reportedly costing American taxpayers $1 billion a day—meaning the overall total could top $200 billion.

Operation Epic Fury, the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign that began Saturday, when strikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of other senior Iranian officials, is now in its sixth day, with more than 1,000 people confirmed dead inside Iran, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Six American service members have also been killed, all in a single Iranian drone strike on a military facility in Kuwait, while the conflict has drawn in Lebanon, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, where NATO air defenses intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile.

President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine have given differing estimates of how long the war will go on. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The “preliminary Pentagon cost estimate” of the war is $1 billion a day, according to a congressional official quoted by The Atlantic’s national security correspondent Nancy Youssef, a former reporter for the Daily Beast.

President Donald Trump, 79, has put the likely duration at four to five weeks but said he was prepared “to go far longer than that.”

At a Pentagon briefing on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, 45, signaled the war could last as long as eight weeks, which at the Pentagon’s own $1 billion-a-day estimate would put the total direct cost at $56 billion.

The true cost could dwarf even that figure. Politico has reported that the war could drag on until September, citing a U.S. Central Command notification.

At around 215 days, going by the Pentagon’s own costings, the total would come to $215 billion.

Kent Smetters, director of the Penn Wharton Budget Model, estimates the costs could be even greater still. He told Fortune that the direct budgetary hit to taxpayers could come to $65 billion, rising to $95 billion if the conflict drags on beyond two months.

A further $115 billion in broader economic losses—from energy shocks, trade disruption, and financial instability—would push the total to as much as $210 billion, Smetters said.

Even before the first bomb fell, the Pentagon’s pre-strike military buildup—repositioning more than a dozen naval vessels and over 100 aircraft to the Middle East—had already cost an estimated $630 million, Elaine McCusker, a former senior Pentagon budget official now at the American Enterprise Institute, told The Atlantic.

The figures drew fury on social media. Former New York City Council member Justin Brannan posted: “Insane. $1B/day for 8 weeks (per warmonger Hegseth) = $56B of our tax dollars wasted on an ill-advised war of choice. Meanwhile, American families are struggling to pay rent and buy groceries. How is this a priority?”

Youssef’s estimate was met with anger about where else the money could be spent. X

Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot, responding to a user’s query on X, offered a breakdown that the American public could easily comprehend. At $1 billion a day spread across the U.S. population of 342 million, the war amounts to roughly $2.92 per person per day—or $356 a month for a family of four, “like adding a premium Netflix + gym + daily latte subscription,” the chatbot calculated.

The daily bill estimate comes as the Trump administration is simultaneously slashing domestic spending, with millions of Americans facing cuts to food assistance, healthcare, and federal services under the banner of cost reduction.

At more than $5 billion and counting in just the conflict’s first few days, the Center for American Progress noted the spending could cover SNAP benefits for more than 2 million Americans for a full year.

Hegseth told reporters the U.S. has sufficient munitions to sustain a war of attrition, and that weapons stockpiles remain “extremely strong.”

Senate Republicans this week voted down a Democratic effort to halt the war, while Democratic lawmakers, following a three-hour briefing from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, warned publicly of the risk of a prolonged ground conflict.

Hegseth has offered shifting justifications for the war, simultaneously claiming the U.S. “didn’t start” the conflict while describing the operation as delivering “twice the air power of ‘Shock and Awe’ of Iraq in 2003.”

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted over the weekend found that only one in four Americans say they support the U.S. strikes on Iran, including just one in four Republicans.