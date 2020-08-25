The Eyes Have It: Junior Just Wants Daddy’s Love

It’s never a good sign when someone gives a speech and people’s reaction is to talk about something other than the words.

And this is what happened Monday night to the president’s large adult son, who came to the speaker’s podium on Night 1 of the Republican National Convention with red, shrunken eyes that did not escape the internet’s notice. People wondered and wondered what was up with Junior’s eyes. After the speech, #Cocaine started trending on Twitter.

As for the words, Junior accused the left of “trying to “cancel” all of those Founders.” He also said that this election would be “church, work, and school” versus “rioting, looting, and vandalism.” And then Junior, who set up the Trump Tower meeting about “adoptions,” said that “the intelligence community recently assessed that the Chinese Communist Party favors Biden. They know he’ll weaken us both economically and on the world stage.” Wait until Junior finds out what the intelligence community did during the 2016 election. Oh wait, Junior was involved in it.