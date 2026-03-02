Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At the end of a long day, few things feel better than washing off your makeup and melting away the grime that’s built up on your skin. But if you’re like most people, that usually means reaching for two separate products: an oil or balm to remove makeup, followed by a cleanser to actually clean your skin. The Face Shop’s new formula streamlines the entire process while still giving you a deep clean (and freeing up some precious counter space).

The Face Shop’s Milk & Jelly Double Foaming Cleanser, part of the brand’s bestselling Rice Water Bright collection, is already earning praise from shoppers who call it a “time saver.” Instead of double cleansing in two steps, this formula simultaneously removes makeup and cleanses the skin, cutting your routine in half.

The Face Shop Milk & Jelly Double Foaming Cleanser See At Amazon

The innovative dual-chamber design dispenses a milky oil formula infused with the brand’s proprietary Rice Active Complex, which features eight Korean rice–derived ingredients. The formula dissolves makeup (including waterproof mascara) and sunscreen while cleansing away dirt and excess oil in one go.