Buckle Up: The Far Right Will Only Get Louder and More Powerful in 2024

The coming year is set to be a chaotic, trying time for America, at least according to Bruce Hoffman and Jacob Ware, the authors of a new book called God, Guns and Sedition: Far-Right Terrorism in America, which traces the history of right-wing terrorism in the U.S. from its inception to the present day.

The pair join The New Abnormal this week to share their thoughts on what 2024 will look like—as well as offer a few solutions that might help to insulate America from the wrath of far-right militias and activists, who are set to become more powerful than ever in the coming months.

“One of the themes is the lack of strong legal tools that you can use against these individuals, especially in the ‘left of boom’ space. So before an attack has happened, we don’t have domestic terrorism legislation in the United States,” Ware said, pointing out that the book offers a section about how to implement such a law.

“The end goal of that is to ultimately create a stronger legal regiment against this movement, but also create a healthier, more vibrant democracy that allows everybody a voice and pushes back against divisive actors,” he added “That's the end goal that we have to get to.”

Then, former NYPD officer—and the highest-ranking whistleblower in department history—Edwin Raymond joins the podcast to discuss his recent memoir, An Inconvenient Cop: My Fight to Change Policing in America.

