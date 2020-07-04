The Fashion of ‘Karen’ is Changing. Her Personality Isn’t.

The archetypical Karen has ruined countless cookouts and lemonade stands, and she’s made a mess of a few telltale accessories. Close your eyes and think of the kind of privileged woman who might call the cops on any slight, perceived inconvenience: spiky bob haircut, chunky highlights, oversized sunglasses from Nordstrom Rack propped upon her head to communicate a self-bestowed authority.

The idea of a woman gleefully rifling through her discount Coach bag in search of a cell phone, ready to tattle on Black people just trying to eat, or celebrate, or birdwatch in peace, is a well-trodden cliché.

Thanks to visual culture, we know Karen when we see her, often before she even opens her mouth.