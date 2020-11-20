CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
The FBI Is Asking Witnesses New Questions About Rudy Giuliani’s Work in Ukraine: CNN
DEJA VU
Read it at CNN
The FBI is interviewing witnesses about Rudy Giuliani’s work in Ukraine and his connections to Russian intelligence again, CNN reports. Donald Trump’s personal lawyer continues to make headlines as the leader of the president’s blustering legal efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The FBI reportedly asked new questions about the origin of documents and emails related to Joe Biden’s son Hunter, seemingly probing whether Giuliani has taken part in a Russian intelligence operation, whether unknowingly or not. Responding to CNN, Giuliani wrote, “No good reason your story without knowing I’m sure is one u Wouk never cover if it was about THE BIDENS or similar protected species.”