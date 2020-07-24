CHEAT SHEET
The FDA Has Recalled 77 Brands of Hand Sanitizer During the Coronavirus Pandemic
The Food and Drug Administration has recalled 77 brands of hand sanitizer since June, including two this week, The Washington Post reports. The products, available at major national retailers like Walmart, contain toxic amounts of methanol, according to the FDA. The chemical can be lethal when ingested and cause blindness if absorbed through the skin. The products, almost all made in factories in Mexico, have been mislabeled, asserting they contain ethanol, the FDA said, and omitting the presence of methanol. As the coronavirus pandemic spread, hand sanitizer has sold out in some stores due to the nationwide increased emphasis on hand washing. The demand has led new players to the market who have run afoul of FDA rules.