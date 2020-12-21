The Final 30 Days of the Trump Presidency Will Be Its Most Terrifying

We have 30 days to go, and I’m getting spooked. Donald Trump’s been awfully quiet. Well, not on Twitter, but in life. Publicly. And I’m wondering if this is one of those calm-before-the-storm situations, like, it’s too quiet.

And over the weekend we learned Trump has been anything but quiet in private. If a White House meeting descended to a level of sleaze and deviousness where even Rudy Giuliani—there proposing someone impound America’s voting machines—was getting skittish, it had to break the demento-meter. Martial law?! Sidney Powell as a special counsel looking into electoral “fraud”?!

We think that evil people are evil because they have no conscience, and while that’s certainly true, it becomes clearer and clearer to me as the years pass that the most significant trait that evil people have that the rest of us don’t is that they think of stuff that would never occur to a person of normal conscience in five lifetimes. In the early 1960s, Papa Doc Duvalier had a political enemy who was said to have transformed himself into a black dog. Duvalier promptly had every black dog in Haiti killed. See, like, that never would have occurred to me. This is how I know I’m not evil.