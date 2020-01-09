Brazil Orders Netflix to Take Down Movie Depicting Jesus as Gay
A judge in Brazil has ordered Netflix to take down one of its movies that depicts Jesus as gay. The movie, The First Temptation of Christ, has outraged Christians in the country and two million people signed a petition demanding its removal, according to BBC News. The film’s production company was also attacked with fire bombs in December. The Christmas special shows Jesus bringing home a boyfriend to meet his family. A judge in Rio de Janeiro reportedly ordered Netflix to take the film down, saying “The right to freedom of expression... is not absolute.” Judge Benedicto Abicair’s decision is temporary and a final decision will be made by one of Brazil’s higher courts. Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, called the show “garbage” and said the sketch group responsible for it “do not represent Brazilian society.”