‘The Flash’ Actor Hartley Sawyer Canned for Racist Tweets
Actor Hartley Sawyer, who has played Ralph Dibney on the CW series The Flash for three seasons, was fired over racist and sexist tweets that predate his work on the show. “The only thing keeping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me,” Sawyer wrote in a 2012 tweet that surfaced in recent days, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Another tweet read: “Date rape myself so I don’t have to masturbate.” Sawyer apologized, saying he is “ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time.” But it wasn’t enough to save his job. “We do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation,” CW and the producers said in a statement.