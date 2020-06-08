CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    ‘The Flash’ Actor Hartley Sawyer Canned for Racist Tweets

    GONE IN A...

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Actor Hartley Sawyer, who has played Ralph Dibney on the CW series The Flash for three seasons, was fired over racist and sexist tweets that predate his work on the show. “The only thing keeping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me,” Sawyer wrote in a 2012 tweet that surfaced in recent days, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Another tweet read: “Date rape myself so I don’t have to masturbate.” Sawyer apologized, saying he is “ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time.” But it wasn’t enough to save his job. “We do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation,” CW and the producers said in a statement.

    Read it at The Hollywood Reporter