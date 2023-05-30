‘The Flash’ Director: Ezra Miller Shouldn’t Be Replaced in Any Sequels
‘ABSOLUTELY SUPREME’
As the new DCEU takes its first steps, Ezra Miller is in no danger of being squeezed out, especially if The Flash director Andy Muschietti has anything to do with it. Speaking to the hosts of The Discourse podcast about his embattled star, Muschietti said he intends to have Miller reprise the superhero role if any sequels are greenlit, allegations of criminal behavior and even a temporary harassment prevention order last year be damned. “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did,” he said. “The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys—it feels like a character that was made for them.” Barbara Muschietti, his sister and a producer on The Flash, added, “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role—physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”