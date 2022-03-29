‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Hawaii
TROUBLE WITH THE LAW
Actor Ezra Miller was arrested Monday morning in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Local police, who described the star in a press release as a “29-year-old man visiting from Vermont,” said that at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, officers responded to a bar where Miller had become upset at other patrons who were singing karaoke. “Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense),” police said. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.” After his arrest, the actor paid $500 bail and was released, police said. Miller, who was caught on film in spring 2020 choking a woman, stars in DC Films’ The Flash, set for a 2023 release, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, to be released this April.