Ezra Miller Makes Rare Public Appearance at Premier Amid Controversy
THE RETURN
Ezra Miller thanked director Andy Muschietti and hailed the “dynamic duo”–DC co-heads Peter Safran and James Gunn–in a brief speech at the premiere of The Flash on Monday night. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, made a brief appearance at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, and was captured in a speech in video obtained by Deadline thanking the cast and crew; notably DC heads Safran and Gunn for their “grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and bringing this moment actually to fruition.” Miller’s emergence marked their first public appearance after a number of unsavory reports began to surface in March last year, including being arrested for harassment and assault and being accused of grooming a teenager. Miller issued an apologetic public statement in August last year about their behavior, claiming “complex mental health issues” had forced them to seek treatment.