I Finally Found the Perfect Coffee Table For My Living Room and It’s Less Than $100 Right Now

After several iterations of coffee table configurations, I’m proud to announce I’ve finally found my favorite—and it cost my partner and me much less than I thought it would. The currently-$81 Flynn Mid Century Modern Coffee Table (we got it at $120) is a sturdy table, standing on wood legs in a Mid Century Modern style and a pecan finish. And it’s been holding up our books, tchotchkes, dinners (complete with entrees and side dishes, of course), and more. It only took about half an hour to put together and was easy enough to carry upstairs from our lobby. With free delivery from Walmart and an optional Smoke Grey finish, this should be a great option for any living room. The pull-out drawers are great for linens and stuff you don’t feel like putting away but that need putting away. And the open shelf design covers your magazines, remotes, laptops, and more if you will it to. For a strong upgrade fit for most, I definitely think this coffee table’s worth a gander. | Get it at Walmart >

