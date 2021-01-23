The Fossil Hunters Who Went to War Over Dinosaur Bones

The bones sat in a box in the Benjamin Franklin Professor of Anthropology’s office at the University of Pennsylvania. Sometimes they were pulled out and reassembled, displayed to guests, toasted to. In the 1970s, the skull was loaned to an artist and for several decades after, doubt surrounded the authenticity of the remains. The head now seemed different from the body—was it really the original or had the skull of a different specimen made its way into the collection?

It was a fitting end for the paleontologist who had dedicated his life to digging up dinosaur fossils and attempting to puzzle them together to form the original, magnificent beasts that science was just beginning to understand. Now, he was a museum specimen in his own right, courtesy of his final wishes.

There was perhaps only one thing he was more passionate about than his life’s work.