The Founding Fathers Wrote the Tenth Amendment To Protect America from Donald Trump

No, the president does not have the “absolute power” that Donald Trump claimed he possesses at Monday’s maddened marathon briefing.

“When somebody is the President of the United States, the authority is total,” he said as the states he left to their own devices when it was time to make the difficult decision to shut things down are now working on their own plans for opening them back up. “And that's the way it's gotta be. It’s total… they can't do anything without the approval of the president."

This didn’t start with the coronavirus; before impeachment began, Trump, who doesn’t know or care what’s in the United States Constitution, claimed that he had an “Article II” super power to “do whatever I want.”