The Frantic Hunt for a COVID Vaccine Amid a Terrifying U.S. Surge

Five months after the novel coronavirus first reached America’s shores, a crash program to immunize the U.S. population is still in its earliest stages.

To be clear, there’s no guarantee a vaccine will work against SARS-CoV-2. Even if a vaccine is possible, developing, producing and distributing it takes time, money, coordinated effort by government, industry, and the medical community—and the cooperation of an increasingly traumatized and skeptical population.

