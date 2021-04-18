The Frustrating Reason We’re Flying Blind on New COVID Variants

Pandemic fatigue has weighed on testing—and that leaves us ill-equipped to fight emerging variants.

David Axe

COVID infections are up in many U.S. states as new variants spread, state and local authorities end social distancing rules and mask mandates, and pandemic-weary Americans let down their guard.

If that weren’t bad enough, fewer and fewer of those same tired Americans are getting tested for the virus. Fewer tests means less data—and less early warning when new variants evolve and spread.

