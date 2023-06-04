CHEAT SHEET
The Fugees Reunite Before Pras Michel Heads to Prison
The Fugees reunited for six songs during Lauryn Hill’s headlining set at the annual Roots Picnic festival in Philadelphia Saturday night. Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel joined Hill to run through hits including “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Fu-Gee-La.” The performance comes just a few weeks after Michel was found guilty on 10 counts including criminal conspiracy and witness tampering surrounding an elaborate foreign influence campaign. A sentencing date has not yet been set, but he faces up to 20 years in prison so this could well be the last time all three Fugees are on stage together for quite some time.