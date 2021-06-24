The Future of Craft Whiskey is Hyper-Local Ingredients

Can the flavor of a whiskey reflect the place where it’s made? How about the people who produced it?

Distillers around the globe are exploring the idea of terroir, experimenting with locally grown heirloom grains, and making barrels from regional species of oak. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum discuss this movement and its feasibility with Half Full columnist Lew Bryson and Westland Whiskey’s co-founder and master distiller Matt Hofmann.

So pour yourself a glass of craft whiskey and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong