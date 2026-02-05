The Future of Hot Hair Tools, Straight From CES 2026

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world’s largest tech trade show. Beyond a medley of cleaning gadgets, sleep tech, automatic pet-feeders, and wellness innovations, the beauty category held its own this year.
A few brands, including L’Oréal, Dreame, Tymo, and Laifen, demonstrated new hair-drying and styling technology. From smart features and AI-powered personalization to integrated robotics, I saw the future of hot hair tools at CES 2026.
Here’s an insider peek at the products showcased, when they’re expected to be available for purchase, and the latest tools currently on the market.
L’oréal Light Straight + Multi-Styler
L’Oréal has been around for over a century. It’s undoubtedly a household name, but the global cosmetics company hasn’t been known for beauty tech until recently. L’oréal showcased its Light Straight + Multi-Styler at the conference, a hair tool that calls on smart sensors, infrared light, and glass plates to style hair. (Structurally, it’s a flat iron that can also be used to create curls and waves.)
The idea is to penetrate hair fibers more quickly at lower temperatures, minimizing hair damage that can happen with straighteners and curling irons that use ceramic plates and barrels. The forward-thinking design won the Innovation Award at CES 2026. But while it’s certainly generating buzz, this product isn’t supposed to launch until 2027.
Dreame Pilot 20 AI Intelligent Luxury Hair Dryer
Dreame is a consumer tech company that primarily makes robot vacuums and other cleaning appliances. The brand started offering hair tools in 2025 and debuted its Pilot 20 blow dryer at CES 2026.
The Pilot 20 has two small robotic “arms.” The first one senses scalp health and checks for damage to hair strands. Then, using AI to understand the state of your hair and scalp, the other arm automatically fine-tunes the temperature, airflow direction, and intensity in real time to deliver a personalized drying experience with as little damage as possible. This product will be released around April 2026.
Laifen Mini and Swift 4
Laifen is known for its personal care devices, including electric toothbrushes and shavers. At CES 2026, the brand debuted new hair care models. The Laifen Mini is super small (less than 9 inches tall with a 3-inch air tunnel) and lightweight, at just over half a pound, yet its power and performance are on par with those of standard-size, high-end dryers. This blow dryer also has smart temperature control to fend off heat damage. It has a gentler, not-as-hot child mode, too. I think this is a cool feature, considering kids will likely be drawn to the compact size.
Laifen also demoed the yet-to-launch Swift 4, the fourth-generation version of its Swift hair dryer. The Swift line boasts fast, efficient brushless motors (like the Dyson Supersonic), which revolutionized the hair dryer market 10 years ago. Similar to Dreame’s Miracle Pro, this one integrates essential oils into the drying experience to prevent dehydrated, brittle strands.