The Future of Hot Hair Tools, Straight From CES 2026

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world’s largest tech trade show. Beyond a medley of cleaning gadgets, sleep tech, automatic pet-feeders, and wellness innovations, the beauty category held its own this year.

A few brands, including L’Oréal, Dreame, Tymo, and Laifen, demonstrated new hair-drying and styling technology. From smart features and AI-powered personalization to integrated robotics, I saw the future of hot hair tools at CES 2026.

Here’s an insider peek at the products showcased, when they’re expected to be available for purchase, and the latest tools currently on the market.

L’oréal Light Straight + Multi-Styler

L’Oréal has been around for over a century. It’s undoubtedly a household name, but the global cosmetics company hasn’t been known for beauty tech until recently. L’oréal showcased its Light Straight + Multi-Styler at the conference, a hair tool that calls on smart sensors, infrared light, and glass plates to style hair. (Structurally, it’s a flat iron that can also be used to create curls and waves.)

L'oreal.

The idea is to penetrate hair fibers more quickly at lower temperatures, minimizing hair damage that can happen with straighteners and curling irons that use ceramic plates and barrels. The forward-thinking design won the Innovation Award at CES 2026. But while it’s certainly generating buzz, this product isn’t supposed to launch until 2027.

L’oréal Airlight Pro Hair Dryer In the meantime, L’oréal already has a similar hair tool on the market. The AirLight Pro is a smart infrared blow dryer that promises to dry hair at lower, non-damaging temperatures while also helping it stay hydrated. Shop At Ulta $ 475 Shop At Amazon $ 475 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Dreame Pilot 20 AI Intelligent Luxury Hair Dryer

Dreame is a consumer tech company that primarily makes robot vacuums and other cleaning appliances. The brand started offering hair tools in 2025 and debuted its Pilot 20 blow dryer at CES 2026.

Hand-out/PRNewsfoto/Dreame.

The Pilot 20 has two small robotic “arms.” The first one senses scalp health and checks for damage to hair strands. Then, using AI to understand the state of your hair and scalp, the other arm automatically fine-tunes the temperature, airflow direction, and intensity in real time to deliver a personalized drying experience with as little damage as possible. This product will be released around April 2026.

Dreame Miracle Pro Until then, you can get Dreame’s Miracle Pro. This hair dryer uses smart controls to adjust the heat and airflow based on how long you’ve been blow-drying your hair and how far you’re holding it from your head. It also has built-in red light therapy to boost scalp circulation and promote hair growth, and releases a fine, moisturizing mist to keep hair smooth and moisturized. Shop At Best Buy $ 230

Laifen Mini and Swift 4

Laifen is known for its personal care devices, including electric toothbrushes and shavers. At CES 2026, the brand debuted new hair care models. The Laifen Mini is super small (less than 9 inches tall with a 3-inch air tunnel) and lightweight, at just over half a pound, yet its power and performance are on par with those of standard-size, high-end dryers. This blow dryer also has smart temperature control to fend off heat damage. It has a gentler, not-as-hot child mode, too. I think this is a cool feature, considering kids will likely be drawn to the compact size.

Laifen.

Laifen also demoed the yet-to-launch Swift 4, the fourth-generation version of its Swift hair dryer. The Swift line boasts fast, efficient brushless motors (like the Dyson Supersonic), which revolutionized the hair dryer market 10 years ago. Similar to Dreame’s Miracle Pro, this one integrates essential oils into the drying experience to prevent dehydrated, brittle strands.

Laifen SE Lite Negative Ionic Blow Dryer The Swift 4 is expected to be released by May 2026. For now, you might consider the brand’s 2025 high-powered brushless model, the SE Lite. Shop At Amazon $ 90 Free Returns | Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED: