The Gaping Hole in Senator Amy Klobuchar’s Electability Argument

In the final stretch of the Iowa campaign season, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has settled on amplifying her winning track record as her closing pitch to the state’s Democratic caucus-goers. In speeches and conversations with voters, she turns her past electoral successes into a series of perfectly polished, potentially persuasive speaking moments as often as possible.

Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Des Moines, the last chance for six presidential candidates to make their cases to voters before caucus day, was no exception.

“When you look at what I have done, I have won every race, every place, every time,” Klobuchar said on stage, delivering an oft-repeated line with lyrical precision. “I have won in the reddest of districts. I have won in the suburban areas, in the rural areas. I have brought people with me.”