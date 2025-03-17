‘The Girl on the Train’ Actress Dies of Rare Cancer at 43
WILL BE MISSED
Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne has died at age 43, the Daily Mail reported. The actress, best known for starring in the BBC television drama The Missing, passed away in a hospital just outside Paris on Sunday. In October 2023, the award-winning actress revealed that she was suffering from a cancer of the adrenal gland called adrenocortical carcinoma. In April of last year, she shared news of her complete remission, adding that she is determined to return to her career and life. “I was close to forgetting because I was leaving the hospital today after 13 days. ... What a tough battle,” she wrote in an Instagram post. However, she suffered a relapse at the end of 2024. On December 1, Dequenne told French television show TF1 that she would focus on her health because of her deteriorating condition. “I know I will not live as long as planned,” she said. Dequenne’s first role was in Rosetta, which won the award for Best Actress and the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 and launched her career. She garnered more awards for a series of performances in French language films like The Girl on the Train in 2009 and Our Children in 2012.
