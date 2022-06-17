The Golden State Warriors Are NBA Champions Again

The Golden State Warriors, led by finals MVP Stephen Curry, pushed past a younger, stronger Boston Celtics team to claim their fourth NBA championship (and sixth finals appearance) in eight years. This one was clinched with a 103-90 Game 6 win in Boston, the team’s third straight in coming back a 2-1 series deficit, and after two years in which the team was dogged by injuries and failed to make the playoffs after five straight years in the finals. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala all joined Curry in celebrating their fourth championship with the team, after winning rings in 2015, 2017, and 2018. They were joined on those 2017 and 2018 championship teams by Kevin Durant, who left to join a Brooklyn Nets team that failed to make the playoffs this year.
