‘The Goldfinch’ May Have Survived, But Most of Carel Fabritius’ Paintings Were Destroyed

Carel Fabritius’ painting ‘The Goldfinch’ has not had an easy time of it, particularly in its literary life.

In Donna Tartt’s celebrated novel by the same name (released as a movie this weekend), the painting survived a New York City terrorist attack only to be plucked out of the rubble by a young boy, filched from him by his best friend, traded around the international black market, and then restored to the hallowed halls from whence it came following a dramatic law enforcement rescue.

In real life, ‘The Goldfinch’ was witness to an equally harrowing tragedy, but its fate in the aftermath was a bit more fortunate. In the mid-17th century, the end times came for the Dutch town of Delft, or at least that’s what residents believed.