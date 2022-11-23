Hey, You Guyyyyyys! ‘The Goonies’ House Is Up for Sale

CHEAT SHEET
A Victorian home in Astoria, Oregon, is up for sale for $1.7 million—but the new owner should expect a lot of visitors. The 1896 house was featured in the movie The Goonies, and so many fans have trekked to it—1,500 a day in 2015, the 30th anniversary of the flick—that the previous owner had to post “no trespassing” signs at one point. But real estate agent Jordan Miller told the Associated Press it’s the perfect place for someone who can embrace the weirdness. “It’s kind of a fun buy,” Miller said. “Whoever buys the house is going to have a relatively steady stream of extremely happy people walking up outside to fulfill their childhood dreams.”