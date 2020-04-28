The GOP Bet It All on Trump. Now They’re Paying the Price.

Don’t look now, but the chickens are coming home to roost. Everything that Never Trumpers warned Republicans about Donald Trump is coming true.

COVID-19 is the kind of national emergency many of us raised when we warned Republicans not to elevate a man so clearly unprepared and ill-suited to the job.

The petulance, lack of discipline, short attention span, narcissism, lies and endless need for public praise and approval that were treated by Trump’s supporters as charming advantages or manageable eccentricities have been exposed as glaringly irredeemable deficiencies in an American president.