The GOP Can’t Stop Biden but They’ll Murder Democracy Trying

Maybe the voters of Georgia will surprise us and make this a week to celebrate. If Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff manage to eke out victories, then the whole story of the 2020 election changes from one in which the Democrats took the White House but got clubbed everywhere else to a story of a narrow but clear rejection of Trumpism (in which case thank you, Stacey Abrams).

But if that doesn’t happen, this will go down as one of the darkest weeks in the history of this democracy. Donald Trump’s madman rant at Brad Raffensberger was insane and impeachable and blood-curdling and all the rest, but more that that: It was a reminder that we’re just a couple of corrupt state officials away from November’s democratic outcome being overruled.

And the shocking decision by a dozen United States senators to challenge election results that each state’s election apparatus and dozens of state courts and the nation’s chief law-enforcement officer have ruled valid is a fuck you of epic, historic proportions. It will lead—not may lead, will lead—to the dissolution of democracy. It’s really only a matter of how long it will take.