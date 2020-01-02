The GOP Senators’ Deliciously Awful Impeachment Dilemma

Some ask why “moderate” Republican senators have largely refused to criticize Mitch McConnell’s scheme to undermine the Constitution by preventing witnesses from testifying during Donald Trump’s upcoming removal trial. But it’s no mystery.

In fact, McConnell intends his machinations, first and foremost, to aid swing-state senators, particularly those facing re-election in 2020, like Maine’s Susan Collins, Arizona’s Martha McSally, North Carolina’s Thom Tillis, Iowa’s Joni Ernst, and Colorado’s Cory Gardner. Those legislators are facing a stark choice: If they fail to excuse Trump’s criminal conduct, they’ll lose the support of their party’s Trump-loyal voters.

But if they vote to acquit after figures like Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton further implicate the president in a scheme to undermine the next election (and an ally under attack by Vladimir Putin’s Russia), they risk losing the support of most other voters. It is a dilemma of Republicans’ own creation, and it’s becoming more excruciating every day.