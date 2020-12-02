The GOP’s Hypocritical Old White Snowflakes Are Melting Down Over Biden Pick Neera Tanden’s Mean Tweets

Just when you thought the grey old white men of the Republican Party couldn’t get any more sexist, weak or cowardly, here comes Senator John Cornyn whining about the supposedly “radioactive” woman of color whom President-elect Joe Biden has picked to head the Office of Management and Budget.

Cornyn’s gripe isn’t about Neera Tanden’s qualifications (she is the current president of the Center for American Progress, a former senior health-care policy adviser to Obama-Biden, and she worked for Hillary Clinton’s first presidential campaign), or some policy she supports. No, the man who saw no evil from the vile, foul, lying, insane tweets the President of the United States of America regularly sends is offended about Tanden’s tweets. For example, Tanden repudiated Michelle Obama’s legendary 2016 catchphrase “when they go low, we go high”, tweeting, ”going high doesn't f--king work'. Other examples include Tanden loving the nickname “Moscow Mitch” when it was applied to the Senate majority leader in 2019, calling him a “Voldemort” whom she also accused of “fiddling, while the markets burn.” She’s described Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a key swing vote on Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation, as “the worst” and, in a statement following his confirmation, labeled Collins “the chief advocate for Judge Kavanaugh, offering a pathetically bad faith argument as cover for President Trump’s vicious attacks on survivors of sexual assault.”

Yup. She said it. And now she’s Biden’s “worse nominee so far,” according to Cornyn, with “no chance” of confirmation, according to his spokesman Is this man serious? Tragically, he is. This is more of the same odious gaslighting, hypocrisy and outright lying that Republicans in thrall to Trump have spent years making into America’s “new normal,” which includes his sexist, racist treatment of a woman of color he’s holding to a higher standard than he’s applied to the white man in the Oval Office who attacks and demeans American democracy and decency daily.