‘The Great White Hope’ and ‘Network’ Star Dies at 83

Considering how much of the internet’s attention has been taken up by the Coldplay concert kiss cam scandal‚ it’s probably not shocking that it would inspire countless memes and clever trolling. What is surprising is that an entire novella inspired by the Astronomer drama, Caught on the Jumbotron, has already been written, uploaded to online reading app Galatea, and read more than 15,000 times in less than 24 hours. According to Us Weekly, a summary of the novella reads, “When Ellie discovers her husband—tech CEO Derek Brighton—locked in a scandalous embrace with his head of HR live on the Jumbotron at a Goldray concert, her world implodes.” It continues, ”Heartbroken, Ellie walks away from the betrayal—and straight into the spotlight. Enter Leo Voss, the undeniably sexy, tattooed lead singer of Goldray,” which means that not only is it inspired by the viral drama, but it’s also loosely fictionalized real person fiction involving Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex, Coldplay’s very own Chris Martin. Given that Martin is reportedly newly single following his recent split from Dakota Johnson after nearly eight years together, who says life can’t imitate art (that is already imitating life).
Despite Swastika Lake in Wyoming’s Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest being rechristened “Knight Lake” in January 2024, some residents still have concerns over whether a name change was the right decision. While a majority of people agreed that the name was inappropriate given common understanding of swastikas as being a symbol of Nazi Germany, some dissenters argued that swastikas predate the Nazis by thousands of years, and that changing the name “undermined opportunities to teach about the deeper history of the symbol and how the Nazis hijacked it,” Cowboy State Daily reports. Albany County Commission Chairwoman Terri Jones, who voted against the hotly debated name change, stands by her decision, telling the outlet, “I think there should be a sign up there, telling what the word ‘Swastika’ actually means.” While the origins of the lake’s original name are unknown, Knight Lake was named in honor of renowned Wyoming geologist and paleontologist Samuel Howell Knight.
‘The Great White Hope’ and ‘Network’ Star Dies at 83
Marlene Warfield, the New York actress best known for her role as an underground revolutionary in Network, has died aged 83. Her sister, Chequita Warfield, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the veteran actress passed away at a Los Angeles hospital on April 6. Born in 1941, Warfield appeared in film, television, and stage productions throughout her 40-plus-year career, winning the Clarence Derwent Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut in 1969 and a Theatre World Award for her performance as Clara opposite James Earl Jones in The Great White Hope. Warfield went on to reprise the same role in Martin Ritt’s big-screen adaptation in 1970, as did Jones. In 1976, Warfield played “bad-a-- Commie n*****” Laureen Hobbs, a member of a Black revolutionary group, in Sidney Lumet’s Network. The film co-starred Faye Dunaway and Peter Finch and went on to win four Academy Awards. On television, Warfield became known for her role as Victoria Butterfield, Bea Arthur’s housekeeper, in the final season of Norman Lear’s Maude. Warfield died of lung cancer and leaves behind her sister, son, grandson, and a cousin. Warfield was predeceased by her brother in 2024 and by William Horsey, her husband of 26 years, in 1993.
A man has been arrested for running a fake embassy for countries that do not exist out of a rented residential building on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. The police allege that Harshvardhan Jain, 47, claimed to be working as an ambassador for fictional countries like “Seborga” and “Westarctica,” and that he had been taking people’s money under the guise of helping them secure employment overseas. Seborga is the name of a village in northern Italy, while Westarctica is the name of an unrecognized micronation in Antarctica. Police found cars with fake diplomatic plates, doctored photographs of the suspect with various world leaders, and fake seals belonging to India’s foreign ministry and more than 30 other countries at Jain’s residence, as well as more than $50,000 in Indian rupees in addition to cash in foreign currencies. The Associated Press reported that Sushil Ghule, a senior police officer with Uttar Pradesh state’s special task force in northern India, said the suspect is also being investigated for money laundering. He is currently facing charges of forgery, impersonation, and possessing fake documents.
Phil Robertson, who passed away this year after a battle with Alzheimer’s, gave his son a final warning before dying at 79. The Duck Dynasty star’s son, Willie, starred alongside his dad in the A&E reality series from 2012 to 2017 and shared the details of his father’s final moments during an interview with TV Insider. “Phil had such a strong faith,” the star, 53, said. “He told us before, ‘Do not cry at my funeral. I know where I’m going.’” Willie added that his dad had been struggling with Alzheimer’s for a while. Robertson’s passing saddened conservative fans, who tuned into the show’s sequel only days after Robertson’s death on May 20. “What a life he lived,” his son said. The MAGA member was vocally opposed to same sex marriage and anti-abortion. He famously said: ”I got it down to this: if you’re pro-God, and pro-America, and pro-gun and pro-duck hunting, that’s all I want.“ His son said that he will be remembered for his piety. “Phil would have wanted us to do exactly what we’re doing,” he said. “Whatever is a reflection of that faith, and our show is a reflection of our faith.”
Joe Rogan got the giggles when talking about South Park’s “f---ing hilarious” portrayal of President Donald Trump as a screaming man with a micropenis. In conversation with Mike Baker, a former CIA covert operations officer and current CEO of Portman Square Group, Rogan reveled in the absurdity of the episode and Trump’s failed attempts to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein. “[Comedian] Bridget Phetasy had a funny quote, like, when you think that they have reached the bottom of the highest level of not giving a fuck, they reach unseen levels,” Rogan told Baker on the Friday episode. “The Epstein thing is so crazy. Like, and [Trump] saying, ‘What do you care? Why does everybody care about Epstein?’” Rogan’s comments added to the growing number of voices criticizing the Trump administration for denying the existence of an Epstein client list after Trump promised to reveal the full details on his 2024 presidential campaign trial. The Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded in a July 6 memo that no “client list” exists, setting off a wave of backlash among the president’s supporters. Backing off those claims in recent weeks, Trump called the Epstein story a “hoax.” Rogan ripped the “chaos” around the Trump administration’s handling of the situation as “so f---ed up.” He added, “There’s just so much madness.”
Billy Joel has revealed that, when he first checked himself into rehab for alcohol abuse back in 2005, it was the insistence of his first wife, Katie Lee. “I didn’t want to do it,” Joel said in the HBO documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, released Friday. Lee gave the now-76-year-old “Uptown Girl” hitmaker an ultimatum: “Either you do something about your drinking or this isn’t gonna work out.” “At that point, yeah, the relationship wasn’t doing well,” Joel conceded. Lee spoke with filmmakers about how difficult she found that period: “I felt like he needed to be creating, he needed to be making music, performing, to turn down that anxiety of not having an artistic outlet,” she said. “And there were struggles with addiction. It was really hard to navigate that because I had no experience with it.” Lee and Joel divorced in 2009. Joel would go on to marry Alexis Roderick in 2015, with Lee marrying actor Ryan Biegel in 2018.
DJ Steve Aoki, 47, has welcomed his first little one. The new father celebrated his baby boy with his wife, Sasha, in an Instagram post that showcased his kiddo’s tiny feet with a hospital name tag around his ankle. “Rocky77 has arrived! We’re so in love with him already,” they posted alongside a heart emoji. “Even more special is that we get to celebrate our son’s birth on the same day as our wedding anniversary. ... Let the adventures begin!” The EDM musician and his wife said “I do” in 2024 and announced their “biggest collaboration yet” during a January concert in Dubai. “This is a special moment. This is my wife, and we’re having a baby,” he said as his pregnant wife appeared on stage. They then proceeded to do a gender reveal on stage by cutting into a white sheet cake. Through her pregnancy, Sasha joked that Aoki’s EDM stood for “Early Development Music” and once wrote in an Instagram post, “Who needs lullabies when you’ve got daddy’s epic drops?”
A new poll by The Wall Street Journal shows Democrats’ approval rating at its lowest since the newspaper first started polling back in 1990. More than 63 percent of voters hold a dim view of the party, with only 8 percent viewing it “very favorably.” Democratic officials are reportedly struggling to convince the American people they can do a better job than their Republican counterparts on electorally decisive issues, although voters still significantly disapprove of how President Donald Trump has handled the economy, inflation, tariffs, and foreign policy. “The Democratic brand is so bad that they don’t have the credibility to be a critic of Trump or the Republican Party,” John Anzalone, a Democratic pollster who advised on the survey with the help of Trump’s own pollster, Tony Fabrizio, told the Journal. “Until they reconnect with real voters and working people on who they’re for and what their economic message is, they’re going to have problems.”
A House Ethics Committee has found that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez underpaid to rent the “Tax the Rich” dress at the 2021 Met Gala. Four years after the fact, the panel determined Friday that the $1,000 the progressive congresswoman paid to rent the outfit wasn’t a fair rate and that she must hand over an additional $2,733.28 to designer Aurora Janes. The finding stems from ethics rules governing the acceptance of gifts by elected representatives, which cover “a gratuity, favor, discount, entertainment, hospitality, loan, forbearance or other item having monetary value.” While the committee concluded Ocasio-Cortez had been mindful of those regulations and that her aides made efforts to explain the rules to the designers, it found Janes “may have lowered costs” nonetheless. Given the buyer’s price for the dress stood at $18,837.30, the committee estimated the rental cost, combined with other fees, should have been $3,724.04, and therefore said “it would be appropriate” for Ocasio-Cortez to pay the additional fees.