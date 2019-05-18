1. KNEAD & ROLL
Start Minding Sore Muscles Today With One of the Highest Rated Foam Rollers For Less Than $30
Kneading, massaging, pressing, and putting pressure on sore muscles overall is an age-old healing tactic, and foam rollers make it much easier to achieve direct, pointed, and easy rolling for your sore muscles. If you’re considering grabbing one of the affordable rollers on the market to increase the chances that you’ll use it on a regular basis — and you should on all counts — you might be surprised to learn that one of the leading options costs less than $30. The TriggerPoint ’s GRID Foam Roller, going for $27 right now (which is 24% less than its average price), is a perfectly simple and light roller. The GRID’s patented design gives you different densities through its body so you can target specific muscles with specific pressure. And more than 3,400 reviewers left it an average 4.7-star rating. This is your way into foam rolling or, in other words, caring for yourself enough to mind your sore muscles and start healing them on the regular.
