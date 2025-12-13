‘The Grinch’ Star Reveals Why He Almost Quit $20 Million Role
BAH HUMBUG!
Comic legend Jim Carrey has revealed that the costume he wore in 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas was so painful that he nearly quit the movie on day one. “The suit was made of unnervingly itchy yak hair that drove me insane all day long,” Carrey told Vulture for a retrospective on the live-action Dr. Seuss adaptation. “I had 10-inch-long fingers, so I couldn’t scratch myself or touch my face or do anything,” the 63-year-old actor continued. With whole-eye contact lenses like “frisbees” and a silicone mask that left him mouth-breathing for the entire production, Carrey began having “panic attacks” while filming, director Ron Howard revealed. “I would see him lying down on the floor in between setups with a brown paper bag”, Howard said. “He was miserable.” On the first day of filming, it took Oscar-winning makeup artist Rick Baker eight hours to get Carrey ready—a process so painstaking that the star announced his resignation at the end of it. “He was ready to give his $20 million back! I mean, he was sincere,” Howard added. The compromise the crew settled on saw the production hire a CIA consultant who trained special operations agents to resist torture. “I found out that the gentleman that trained me to endure the Grinch also founded SEAL Team Six,” Carrey added.