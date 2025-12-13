Cheat Sheet
1

‘The Grinch’ Star Reveals Why He Almost Quit $20 Million Role

BAH HUMBUG!
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 12.13.25 2:00AM EST 
Jim Carey in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'.
Jim Carey in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'. Dr. Seuss Enterprises / Universal Pictures

Comic legend Jim Carrey has revealed that the costume he wore in 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas was so painful that he nearly quit the movie on day one. “The suit was made of unnervingly itchy yak hair that drove me insane all day long,” Carrey told Vulture for a retrospective on the live-action Dr. Seuss adaptation. “I had 10-inch-long fingers, so I couldn’t scratch myself or touch my face or do anything,” the 63-year-old actor continued. With whole-eye contact lenses like “frisbees” and a silicone mask that left him mouth-breathing for the entire production, Carrey began having “panic attacks” while filming, director Ron Howard revealed. “I would see him lying down on the floor in between setups with a brown paper bag”, Howard said. “He was miserable.” On the first day of filming, it took Oscar-winning makeup artist Rick Baker eight hours to get Carrey ready—a process so painstaking that the star announced his resignation at the end of it. “He was ready to give his $20 million back! I mean, he was sincere,” Howard added. The compromise the crew settled on saw the production hire a CIA consultant who trained special operations agents to resist torture. “I found out that the gentleman that trained me to endure the Grinch also founded SEAL Team Six,” Carrey added.

Read it at Vulture

2
Wild Brawl Breaks Out in Whole Foods’ Baked Goods Aisle
FOOD FIGHT
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 12.12.25 9:43PM EST 
Fight breaks out at Los Angeles Whole Foods.
Fight breaks out at Los Angeles Whole Foods. GrindFace TV (Entertainment)/GrindFace TV (Entertainment)

A wild brawl broke out in a Whole Foods supermarket, leaving shoppers and online commenters stunned. In a clip captured by an eyewitness and posted to social media, two men are seen fighting in the baked goods section of the organic food store while a woman yells at them to stop. The fight took place in the chain’s downtown Los Angeles location, with police saying they were aware an altercation had taken place between two men in their 30s. The video of the incident begins mid-brawl, with no indication as to what started it. As the two men wrestle with each other, they crash into a stack of freshly baked goods, sending pastries spilling across the floor. The witness filming zooms in on the squashed bakery items to capture the carnage. “Happy Holidays From Whole Foods,” the original poster of the video wrote in the caption. “Are the baked goods OK?” one commenter replied. The Daily Beast has reached out to Whole Foods for comment.

Read it at TMZ

3
Model, 33, Known for 38J Breast Implants Dies in Balcony Fall
TRAGIC LOSS
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 3:44PM EST 
Influencer Mary Magdalene, whose real name was Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, died after falling nine stories in Thailand.
Influencer Mary Magdalene, whose real name was Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, died after falling nine stories in Thailand. @marymagdalenedied / Instagram

An Instagram model who went by the name Mary Magdalene and was known for getting lots of experimental plastic surgeries—including 38J breast implants—has died at 33. Magdalene, whose real name was Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, fell from the ninth-floor balcony of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Dec. 9. The Mexican-Canadian model gained fame on social media by documenting her extreme plastic surgeries. She was also an artist and an OnlyFans model. The day before her death, Magdalene posted a childhood photo of herself alongside a scene from The Truman Show in which Jim Carrey’s character bows and says, “And in case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night” on multiple of her social media accounts. She also changed one of her Instagram account handles to “MaryMagdaleneDied.” Her brother, Ivan, shared a photo of himself and his sister, writing, “I wish I’d spent more getting to know you,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “You are so funny and so creative, way more than I’ll ever be. I love you much more than words will ever say. You are my world. I wish things were different. Thank you for everything I love you sis.” The official autopsy report and cause of death has yet to be released.

Read it at Daily Mail

4
‘Sinners’ Star, 29, Expecting First Child
BABY BOOM
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 12.12.25 8:42PM EST 
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld and husband Josh Allen are expecting their first child, the actress announced on her Substack on Friday. The couple, who are both 29, were married in May in California. Steinfeld told Variety in October about her marriage thus far to Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback. “What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule. So it’s actually a blessing—I try to organize my time so I can be where he is,” the Oscar nominee explained. “This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life. When the offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me.” Allen said around the same time that his wife made him realize that he could be “more than a football player.” Steinfeld, he added, “is an unbelievable, undeniable rock star in her work, in her life as a person. She’s everything I need in my life.”

Read it at People

5
Everyone’s Favorite Gay Hockey Show Is Coming Back
GAME ON
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 12.12.25 8:09PM EST 
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in Heated Rivalry
Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

Heated Rivalry, the new Canadian romantic drama series that follows two Major League Hockey players who embark on a secret relationship, will be returning for a second seaon. The show, which stars Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov, was produced by Canadian streaming service Crave and debuted on Nov. 28, quickly becoming the service’s top original series debut of all time. The season one finale will be released on Dec. 26, on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the U.S. The series is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, with the first season following the events of Heated Rivalry, the second novel in the series. Hollander and Rozanov’s story continues in the sixth novel, The Long Game. The show has also featured at least one story from another book in the series: episode 3, based on the first novel, Game Changer, followed François Arnaud’s Scott Hunter as he fell in love with Robbie G.K.’s Kip Grady. Season two of Heated Rivalry does not yet have a release date.

Read it at Variety

6
Rock Star Reveals Reason Why She Regrets ‘Friends’ Role
FAIR-WEATHER FRIEND
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 12:24PM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: Chrissie Hynde attends the press night after party for "The Score" at the The Haymarket Hotel on February 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Dave Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Veteran rocker Chrissie Hynde said she “always regretted” making an appearance on the sitcom Friends. The leader of The Pretenders said her famous cameo destroyed her anonymity when taking her children to school. The ’80s star aired out her grievances during a Thursday Q&A with fans for The Guardian. Hynde appeared on Season 2 as a rival musician of Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow. In the 1995 episode, she performed two songs: “Angel of the Morning” by Chip Taylor and Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat,” which the Friends character taught her as the credits rolled. Behind the scenes, Hynde actually helped write the song. “I got to go to LA for a week and see my friend but I didn’t know they’d written a whole part for me,” Hynde said. Then, when the England resident realized the show was “on the cover of every American magazine,” she thought, “‘Oh f---, this is gonna be big.’” She stressed that the cast was “really nice” but ever since her Season 2 appearance, she became much more recognizable. “Until then I could take my kids to school and nobody knew who I was. Afterwards, all the kids were saying: ‘Your mom’s on Friends!’” she said.

7
Rollercoaster Rider’s Cause of Death Revealed
CASE CLOSED
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 3:25PM EST 
Stardust Racers Roller Coaster
Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A medical examiner ruled the death of a 32-year-old on a rollercoaster at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando was accidental. Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who used a wheelchair due to his spinal cord atrophy, had blunt-impact injuries after riding the Stardust Racers ride on September 17. He died later at a local hospital. “Because it was determined that no criminal acts occurred in this case, this concludes the Orange County Sheriff’s Office role in this case,” the office wrote in their December 11 report. In the report, his girlfriend, Javiliz Cruz-Robles, said it took several tries to “get the safety bar to secure around Kevin.” The ride operator said they “followed proper procedures.” However, during the ride’s first drop, she said that he “partially came out of his seat and hit his head on the metal bar in front of them,” according to the report. Cruz-Robles said he hit his head several more times, and she was unable to hold him back. She “was crying for help, but due to being in the middle of the ride, no one heard her screaming,” the report said. When the ride finished, he “was stuck ... face down, falling out of his seat, with legs inverted,” wrote Universal paramedic Sebastian Torres in the report.

Read it at People

8
Conor McGregor Marries Fiancée in Fancy Vatican City Wedding
A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 12.12.25 3:37PM EST 
Published 12.12.25 3:36PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attends Charity Day 2025 Hosted by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at Cantor on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgera

MMA star Conor McGregor married longtime fiancée Dee Devlin in Vatican City on Friday. The 37-year-old McGregor, set to fight in a UFC match on the White House lawn in 2026, wed Devlin, 38, at the Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini in Vatican City. The couple started dating in 2008 after meeting in a Dublin nightclub. They have been engaged since 2020 and share four children, named Conor Jr., Croai, Rian, and Mack. Though details of the wedding festivities are unknown, the former UFC champion made it known he wanted a lavish wedding day. The frank and controversial fighter told Extra in 2021, “My wedding is going to be extravagant, that’s for damn sure. We are gonna have the best of the best of the best, and then more to the best. I’m ready for it all.” The wedding comes shortly after McGregor’s brief run for President of Ireland. He cozied up to President Donald Trump, visiting the Oval Office in March to claim his home country was “losing its Irishness” due to an “illegal immigration racket.” An April poll found 90 percent of the country wouldn’t vote for him in an election. McGregor ended his run in September.

Read it at People

9
Bill Belichick Makes Big Changes After Losing Season
OUT WITH THE OLD
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 3:50PM EST 
Bill Belichick
Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels responds to questions during his press conference on November 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) Lance King/Getty Images

After a rough debut season on the college sidelines, Bill Belichick is already making major changes. The North Carolina Tar Heels head coach has fired two coaching assistants following a disappointing 4–8 record, according to People. Offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will not return next season, Belichick confirmed in a statement shared with ESPN. Belichick thanked both assistants for their “commitment and many contributions to our program and student-athletes,” and wished them success in the future. The move comes after the team lost three consecutive games to close out the season, capping a disappointing debut year for the eight-time Super Bowl–winning coach. The double-firing follows a rocky season, but the university has previously signaled it is standing behind Belichick. People reported that in October, amid rumors that the longtime NFL coach could be on the chopping block, the school’s athletic director voiced support for Belichick. Priefer had joined the staff just this season, while Kitchens had been with the program since 2023. Both coaches’ bios have swiftly been removed from the school’s athletics website. Whether the double-firing is enough to jump-start a turnaround for the Tar Heels next season remains to be seen.

Read it at People

10
Trump Freshly Humiliated as Another of His Attorneys Resigns
‘POLITICAL FOOTBALL’
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 2:03PM EST 
President Donald Trump attends a meeting of his Cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House on December 02, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images

Delaware’s U.S. attorney Julianne Murray, who President Donald Trump appointed in July, has resigned. The state’s top prosecutor abruptly stepped down on Friday amid the Trump administration’s push to install loyalists as prosecutors across the country. Murray, a former chair of the Delaware Republican Party, made the announcement on a post on X. “I cannot in good conscience allow my office to become a political football,” she said in her statement. She cited a recent ruling in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit disqualified Trump’s pick for U.S. attorney in New Jersey, Alina Habba. Habba resigned on Monday. Trump has railed against a Senate tradition known as the “blue slip,” which allows senators to veto U.S. attorney and judicial nominees for their states. “I naively believed that I would be judged on my performance and not politics,” Murray said. “Unfortunately that was not the case.” She said she would continue to work for the Department of Justice; however, she did not reveal what that role would be. Her first assistant U.S. attorney, Ben Wallace, who has served as a prosecutor in the office since 2023, has been named as her successor.

Read it at Washington Post

Trending Now