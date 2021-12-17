The Handbag Karl Lagerfeld Carried ‘Daily’ Just Sold for 94,000 Euros
SOLD!
The estate of the late designer and Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld held an auction at Sotheby’s Paris this week, and fetched €6.2 million (or $7 million) in the sale. Up for grabs was decorative art that included drawings Lagerfeld made of himself and friends (including a watercolor of Anna Wintour at the Louvre, which sold for €50,400), plus furniture, socks, mittens, and “effigies of the man himself,” according to WWD. A 2010 black Chanel crocodile tote “that Lagerfeld carried daily” sold for €94,500, making it a record for a handbag. More than 500 bidders took part in the sale, which is part of a series of Lagerfeld estate auctions that included one held in Monaco this month. Between all of the auctions, the estate has sold €18.2 million in artifacts.