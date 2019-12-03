‘The Hill’ Chief: John Solomon’s Work to Undergo ‘Transparent and Public’ Review
Bob Cusack, editor in chief of The Hill newspaper, tweeted out a statement on Tuesday mere moments after the House Intelligence Committee revealed that former Hill columnist John Solomon had been in contact with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, and Giuliani associate Lev Parnas this past April and May.
“The Hill is conducting a meticulous review of opinion columns written by John Solomon on the subject of Ukraine that will be handled by a team of editors and reporters,” Cusack wrote. “All results of the review will be transparent and public.”
“The Hill’s newsroom has a decades-long history of commitment to fair and non-partisan reporting. Our reporters and editors cover Congress, the White House and national politics without bias or agenda and will continue to do so,” he added.
Cusack’s statement comes on the heels of The Hill’s declaration earlier this month that they would be reviewing Solomon’s past work on Ukraine after his name came up in various impeachment witness testimonies. The paper, meanwhile, is owned by Jimmy Finkelstein, a longtime pal of President Donald Trump. Solomon, who is now a Fox News contributor, left The Hill earlier this fall.