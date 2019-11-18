A BIT LATE
The Hill: We Are ‘Reviewing’ and ‘Updating’ John Solomon’s Ukraine Columns
A day after conservative columnist John Solomon claimed political newspaper The Hill stood by his reporting as he threatened to sue his critics, Editor in Chief Bob Cusack informed Hill staffers that the paper was reviewing and updating Solomon’s columns. With Solomon’s Ukraine-related columns coming under fire during impeachment testimony, Cusack said in an email that even though Solomon left The Hill earlier this fall it was taking steps to scrutinize his articles. “Because of our dedication to accurate, nonpartisan reporting and standards, we are reviewing, updating, annotating with any denials of witnesses, and, when appropriate, correcting any opinion pieces referenced during the ongoing congressional testimony,” Cusack wrote. “As previously stated, the views expressed by contributors are their own and not the views of The Hill.” Following complaints from staffers about his reporting, Solomon was moved to The Hill’s opinion side in the spring of 2018. Cusack concluded his email by referencing Solomon’s tendency to send full-drafts of his columns to allies prior to publication. “We reiterate that we do not condone sending material out before publication,” he wrote.