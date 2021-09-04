Did Killer Hide in This Mom’s House Until She Went to Sleep?

A few days before Thanksgiving 2011, Sherri Smith picked up her daughter Shamiya Smith-Craig from a friend’s house so the teenager could grab an extra set of clothes.

Smith-Craig was on Thanksgiving break, and her return home was a brief one: she’d decided to extend the sleepover that weekend. Smith, 32, who’d just gotten back from visiting her boyfriend in Atlanta, didn’t seem to mind having the house to herself that night, her daughter recalled.

What the teen couldn’t know at the time was that her mother would be brutally murdered in their Fairfield, Alabama, home that night—and that she’d come to believe the murderer was already hiding out in their house that afternoon.