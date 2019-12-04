The House Has Trump on the Ropes. Keep Him There Instead of Letting Him Win a Fixed Trial in the Senate.

Stop, Democrats, before you blow it again, and heed the president’s words at a NATO meeting in London on Tuesday—a performance so outlandish that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught on video mocking him.

Not the bits where Donald Trump called the party “crazy” and Rep. Adam Schiff “a sick man” and Speaker Nancy Pelosi a liar.

Pay attention to the part where Trump boasts that his party has never been so united as they are in defense of him since impeachment began.